Crews restored power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the Fort Wayne area Tuesday after storms toppled trees and power lines and damaged buildings.
About 17,800 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Fort Wayne area – mostly southwest and Waynedale residents – are still without power today.
A total of about 40,000 I&M customers lost power because of Monday night’s storms. All residents were expected to have power again by 11 p.m. Thursday, I&M said.
Hannah Carpenter, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Monday’s storms were a derecho, a storm that moves in a straight line and hits high wind speeds. Fort Wayne International Airport had the highest windspeed, with winds reaching about 98 mph.
Joe Marana, airport director of operations and facilities, said one flight was diverted, and numerous buildings were damaged. The most severe damage included walls and doors missing, Marana said, and the SkyWest hangar where the airport does maintenance on Delta and United planes lost siding and insulation.
Marana said the airfield was cleaned and flights were running as usual Tuesday.
The Fort Wayne Division of Public Works and the Parks and Recreation Department were picking up limbs and trees, said John Perlich, the city’s spokesperson. The city does not oversee power restoration, he said.
Traffic signals were out at 23 intersections at 4 p.m., Perlich said.
City Utilities is extending the hours at its Biosolids Facility, located at 6202 Lake Ave., until 8 p.m. through Thursday, Perlich said. The extended hours will help people who need to drop off tree branches and tree limbs in residential areas.
Republic Services will also accept tree debris at its compost site at 6231 MacBeth Road, starting Thursday morning. People can drop off debris until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.
City Utilities will waive fees to drop off limbs and branches until Sunday. There is no charge at Republic.
Michael Bianski, I&M spokesman, said people have been working since the storm passed to clear roads and fix power lines. Southwest Fort Wayne was hit hardest, he said.
County Commissioner Rich Beck was absent from a Tuesday meeting of the Allen County Redevelopment Commission on which he serves as president because of damage at his horse farm from Monday night’s severe thunderstorms.
“It’s just trees down like other people had and damage to two barns,” said Beck, who lives on Coverdale Road in southwest Allen County. “A lot of people had worse.”
“No one’s hurt,” he added. “We were fortunate.”
Redevelopment commission member Jill Kinder was also absent because of difficulty navigating southwest Allen County caused by downed limbs and storm debris.
Southwest Allen County Schools canceled all summer school classes, enrichment camps and activities Tuesday. Homestead’s summer classes were moved to Woodside Middle School for today and Thursday.
Maplewood Elementary School and Kekionga Middle School will be closed today, and summer school students at those locations will not have classes until power is restored.
For people helping clean up debris, Bianski recommended watching for downed power lines and being cautious of crews on and alongside roads. If stoplights are out due to power outages, treat those like stop signs.
James D. Wolf Jr. and Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.
Motorist advisory
Fort Wayne city officials say several traffic signals remain out of service after Monday's storms.
They are:
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road
- West Jefferson Boulevard and Mallard Cove Lane
- Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street
- Engle and Bluffton roads
- Winchester and Bluffton roads
- Sand Point and Bluffton roads
- Old Trail and Bluffton roads
- Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads
- Old Trail and Lower Huntington roads
- Airport Expressway and Bluffton Road
- Engle Road and Ardmore Avenue
- Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue
- Wallace and Hanna streets
- Hanna and Buchanan streets
- Smith and Pontiac streets
- Pontiac and Hanna streets
- Pontiac Street and McKinnie Avenue
- Dartmouth Drive and Washington Center Road