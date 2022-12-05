A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged as an adult with murder after a man was shot to death in a recent robbery scheme.
Lonnel Tinker of Fort Wayne has been charged with murder and felony attempted robbery with an enhancement for using a firearm in the offense. Tinker – allegedly one of three people involved in the robbery – is suspected of shooting Johnny Yates Sr., 27, on Nov. 28.
Yates died of multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to a local hospital. The Allen County coroner’s office said Yates had at least two gunshot wounds on the right side of his back.
Police have said the shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Reed Street, but police were initially called to the 2800 block of Monroe Street where Yates sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
A woman who identified herself to police as Yates’ girlfriend said she took Yates to meet a couple of men to trade guns, a probable cause affidavit said. Yates asked the men to get in the back seat of the vehicle to discuss the transaction.
A third suspect walked up to the vehicle during the discussion, court records said. The two men in the vehicle pointed guns to the woman’s head and Yates’ back before demanding everything they had.
One of the suspects from the back seat grabbed the keys out of the ignition. The woman said she heard gunfire when she grabbed the keys back from the man, court records said.
She dove to the ground as the suspects fled, the woman told police. She then got back into the vehicle and drove away.
Fort Wayne detectives have surveillance video that shows the incident, court records said.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate records show Tinker was arrested and booked into the Allen County Jail before 4 p.m. Monday.