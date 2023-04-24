A teen was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for the robbery that led to a 21-year-old's death.
Swar Hit, 17, was originally charged with felony murder and robbery but took a plea deal in September, which led to the murder charge's dismissal. He and 16-year-old Aung Oo have been accused of robbing and killing Luke Borror during a vaping device trade, according to court documents.
Hit was ordered to pay $2,418.50 in restitution. Defense attorney Richard Thonert asked for Hit to be placed in an alternative center for juvenile offenders until he turns 21, but Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent denied the request.
A probable cause affidavit showed police found video of Hit carrying a backpack and handing it to Oo before it was placed on the rear end of Borror’s car. Borror then took a white bag out of his car and then struggled with Oo over the backpack.
Oo could be seen moving to Borror and shooting him as Hit moved to pick up the devices that spilled out, according to court documents.
Hit pleaded guilty to robbery Oct. 6. He was followed by Oo, who pleaded guilty to felony murder Feb. 21 in exchange for the dismissal of murder and robbery charges as well as a sentence enhancement for using a firearm.
Oo was sentenced to 65 years in prison.