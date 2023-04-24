Ten days after his 18th birthday, a man convicted today of felony murder and robbery as a juvenile was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Lonnel Tinker, 18, was convicted of his charges last month when a jury found him guilty of the murder and robbery of Johnny Yates Sr., 27, during a November gun trade. The jury found the prosecutors did not prove their case for a firearm sentencing enhancement that could have added up to 20 years on his sentence.
Tinker said he plans to appeal the sentence after hiring a different attorney. Richard Thonert, the defense attorney, asked for Tinker to be placed in alternative incarceration for juveniles, a request that was denied by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.
As Zent read in March the verdict on the murder charge to a tense courtroom, members of Tinker and Yates' families broke out in obscenities, prayers and arguments causing the judge to send jurors out of the room, followed by the gallery.
Through tears, Tinker said, "I didn't kill him."
Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tesa Helge, who Yates' family described as "the dream team," said they were thankful for the jury's time and dedication during the trial.
Tinker was one of two men arrested in connection to Yates' death, the other being 24-year-old Anerfree Dean who is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 22. The duo was identified by Yates' girlfriend who was in the driver's seat during the shooting and robbery.