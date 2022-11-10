The 19 veterans who graduated from Allen County’s Veterans Court today were given a mission from the keynote speaker.
“I challenge you to take the mistakes you made and turn them into something better,” said Col. Joshua C. Waggoner, Commander of the 122nd fighter wing at Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. “You have the opportunity to help other vets. People look up to you now.”
Veterans Court provides treatment and responsibility for that treatment to veterans facing criminal charges based on substance abuse or mental health issues, said Allen Circuit Judge Wendy Davis. The rigorous, 18-month process connects them with the resources and veterans’ benefits that they earned while serving the country.
Davis became part of the program two years ago, joining Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull and the team of professionals and veteran mentors who advocate for the veterans. Since the program began in 2014, Gull said, 109 veterans have graduated.
Besides a new start in life, the graduates received a diploma, a letter from the chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, a gift bag and a challenge coin. A challenge coin is a military tradition given to those who served to commemorate being part of a group or to honor someone for a special achievement.