Nineteen new physicians marked the start of their residency programs with Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education on Friday.
Parkview also officially launched its first two residency programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
During a traditional white coat ceremony at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, long white coats were given to the 19 individuals entering their first year of residency, marking their transition from students to doctors.
“As physicians, we are lifelong learners, continuously training and acquiring new knowledge and expertise in our field,” said Dr. Ray Dusman, president of Physician and Clinical Enterprise, Parkview Health. “However, it’s important to recognize that residents have graduated from medical school and are no longer students – they are physicians who are continuing their training in their chosen specialty.”
“In the same way, Parkview is advancing,” Dusman said in a statement. “By creating our very own graduate medical education programs, we are molding the next generation of physicians for our region. As our first two residencies begin, we are launching the start of something bigger than their training. We are launching a healthier future for our region, creating educational opportunities, economic development and improved access to high-quality care.”
Parkview Health is starting with two ACGME-accredited programs, internal medicine and general surgery. Fifteen resident physicians are entering the first of three years in the internal medicine program, while four resident physicians are starting the first of six years in the general surgery program. Each year, the programs will add new first-year resident physicians, bringing in a total of 65 resident physicians when the two programs are fully formed.
Additional programs will bring even more resident physicians to the region. Earlier this year, Parkview received initial accreditation for a transitional-year program and a physical medicine and rehabilitation program, beginning in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Parkview is also seeking accreditation for an OB/GYN residency program, slated to start in 2024.
First-year general surgery residents:
• Tony Boualoy, Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus
• Alexandra Helbing, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health
Sciences, Washington, D.C.
• Eric Schupp, University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences,
Toledo
• Samantha Sherman, Albany Medical College, Albany, New York
First-year internal medicine residents:
• Michael Campbell, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Donna Dodds, All Saints University School of Medicine, Roseau, Dominica
• Brandon Gordon, Saint James School of Medicine, Anguilla
• Priya Hotwani, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro,
Pakistan
• Haider Khalil, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Sint
Maarten
• Aqsa Khan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore, Pakistan
• Nang Lin, University of Medicine 1, Yangon, Myanmar
• Samina Martin, Caribbean Medical University School of Medicine, Willemstad,
Curaçao
• Rodolfo San Juan, Indiana University School of Medicine
• Payal Shukla, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science/Chicago Medical
School, North Chicago
• Wasay Siddiqui, Midwestern University, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine,
Downer’s Grover, Illinois
• Supreet Singh, Kansas City University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas
City, Missouri
• Sivaprakash Sivaji, Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine &
Surgery, Des Moines, Iowa
• Katie Wyatt, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Yakima, Washington
• Jose Zelaya, Indiana University School of Medicine