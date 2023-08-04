A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his stepfather in November.
Warren was sentenced Friday to a total of 25 years with five years suspended on a voluntary manslaughter charge. In April, Warren pled guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that dismissed a murder charge and a sentence enhancement for using a gun.
Kyree Warren immediately admitted to killing 44-year-old Montreale Turner, his stepfather, on Nov. 27 when he called 911. He said he did it to protect his mother.
“He started attacking my mom out the kitchen so I shot him,” Warren said to a dispatcher, according to court documents. “He was grabbin’ on her too much so I shot him.”
Warren told Fort Wayne Police Detective Matthew Cline the teen accepted responsibility, according to the detective’s affidavit.
“I accept my punishment,” Warren told Cline.
Warren told police his mother asked him to come to her home that day because Turner was drunk, court records show. His mother’s ex-boyfriend, a man he viewed as a father figure and whom he was staying with, gave him a .357 magnum handgun for protection before he went to the location of the fatal shooting.
Warren said when he got to the house, he saw an intoxicated Turner and his mother arguing, according to court records. The argument then escalated, and he heard a noise and saw his stepfather holding a broomstick and grabbing his mother's face.
“I shot him,” Warren told police.
But Warren said that didn't stop Turner, court records show. Turner kept going, Warren told police, so he shot his stepfather again.
An autopsy showed that a single bullet struck Turner, entering through the left side of his abdomen. This, coupled with damages around the home, led detectives to believe Turner was facing away from Warren during the shooting, contrary to the defendant's claims.