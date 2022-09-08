The Auburn auto auction sold two rare cars for seven figures each last week amid audiences estimated at a record 20,000, officials said Thursday in news release.
Auction host Worldwide Auctions, Auburn, said the top price, $3.3 million, went to a shiny black 1929 Duesenberg Model J convertible coupe. With its original engine and body, the car graced the auction catalog cover and had never before been placed for public sale.
A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL coupe with gull-wing doors brought $1.7 million, while two Auburn-connected vehicles sold for six figures each – a rare 1935 Auburn 851 SC boat-tail speedster for $742,000 and a multiple-award-winning 1937 Cord 812 for $257,600.
Another eye-catching marquee car, a distinctive yellow 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Ascot dual-cowl sport phaeton driven by Robert Redford in the 1974 movie “The Great Gatsby,” brought $967,500.
More than 300 pre-World War I and II automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars and American muscle cars crossed the block during the sale, which the hosts described as a curated auction.
The sales total exceeded $25 million, with 89% of the cars sold, Worldwide said.
Company officials expressed continued confidence in the Auburn location across Interstate 69 from the previous sale site.
“Auburn is where it all started – the birthplace of the classic car auction business,” said Rod Egan, chief auctioneer. “We set out to pay homage to that heritage in the right way, to honor and uphold the tradition, while improving on the overall quality, look and experience, and the results speak for themselves.”
John Kruse, Worldwide principal and auctioneer, said the company aims “to make Auburn one of the top-five automotive events in the nation and after this weekend, we’re well on our way.”
Worldwide auctions annually include an event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January and The Enthusiast Auction in Auburn in April.