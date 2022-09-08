The Auburn auto auction sold two rare cars for seven figures last week amid audiences estimated at a record 20,000, officials said in news release.
Auction host Worldwide Auctions said the top price, $3.3 million, went to a shiny black 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe. With its original engine and body, the car graced the auction catalog cover.
A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe with gull-wing doors brought $1.7 million. Two Auburn-connected vehicles also sold for six figures -- a rare 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster for $742,000, and a multiple award-winning 1937 Cord 812 for $257,600.
Another marquee car, the distinctive yellow 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton driven by Robert Redford in the 1974 film, "The Great Gatsby," brought $967,500.
More than 300 prewar automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars and American muscle cars crossed the block during the sale, which the hosts described as a curated auction. The sales total exceeded $25 million, Worldwide said.