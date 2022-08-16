1st Source Foundation presented a $7,000 check to Pathfinder Services to support the VITA program.
VITA, volunteer income tax assistance, is a program offering free tax preparations to individuals and families in lower income brackets. VITA secured $1.1 million in tax refunds this past tax season and $115,000 in EITC tax credits returning assets to participants, a news release said Tuesday.
"This has proven to be a vital program for our community, as 50% of VITA participants reported being able to use refunds for savings or to reduce their debt," the release said.
Lyle Juillerat, an assistant vice president with 1st Source, said one of the bank company's missions is to support organizations "which have established and demonstrated their ability to make fundamental differences in the communities we serve." The VITA program fits that interest and 1st Source has been a long-time donor and supporter.