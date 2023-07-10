Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Security breach affects 1st Source
A bank company with multiple Fort Wayne-area branches on Monday disclosed a data breach in a filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
1st Source Corp. said the breach is tied to Progress Software Corp., a vendor to the South Bend-based company’s banks. The vendor company on May 31 disclosed a “previously unknown vulnerability” in its MOVEit file transfer software that could “enable malicious actors to gain unauthorized access to sensitive files and information.”
MOVEit is used by thousands of organizations and now the subject of a widely reported cybersecurity event that has affected numerous entities, including government agencies, worldwide, 1st Source said in the filing.
1st Source said it promptly responded to the threat with defenses that including patching the software according to the vendor’s protocols. But as part of its own investigation, with assistance from outside cybersecurity forensic experts 1st Source learned an unauthorized third party gained access to sensitive data for commercial and individual clients, including personally identifiable information. The bank company is notifying those affected.
“While the investigation is still ongoing, the vulnerability has been contained and there is no indication that there has been any impact on any of the (1st Source’s) information systems other than the MOVEit application,” the 8-K filing said.
Wayne Organization honors 122nd WingThe General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc. has announced the 122nd Fighter Wing Blacksnakes of the Indiana Air National Guard as the recipient of the 2023 “Legion of the United States Award.”
The organization, a group dedicated to local history, annually gives the award to a person or entity for “epitomizing excellence in education and outstanding community service.
The 122nd Fighter Wing has a solid reputation in combined force training and educating its men and women in multiple facets of support for not only its own Wing, but for other U.S. military branch units, J. Michael Loomis said in a statement. He is founder and chairman of The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization.
“From refueling to search and rescue, from maintenance and repair of its aircraft to utilizing munitions in close air support, the 122nd Fighter Wing is constantly involved in training of one sort or the other, and training is education,” Loomis said.
The group is celebrating General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day on Sunday. The award will be presented during a ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. at Freimann Square.
– The Journal Gazette