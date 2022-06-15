Two economic development areas in Allen County were dissolved Tuesday because they are no longer needed.
The Allen County Redevelopment Commission voted to abolish the two areas known as EDAs – areas where tax money generated by improvements on vacant land is retained to pay for infrastructure projects benefiting that property.
Both the Canal Place and the Fort Wayne Assembly EDAs were created years ago but did not fully serve their intended purpose.
The Canal Place EDA never had any projects develop, so no taxes based on the real estate’s increase in value were ever collected.
Board members were told the area – just north of Superior Aluminum and bordered by Doyle, Ryan and Edgerton roads in Jefferson Township – could be reestablished for future use.
The Fort Wayne Assembly EDA, across Fogwell Parkway from the General Motors plant and now including the Central Transport facility, accrued some tax money from improvements. It now has about $35,000 on hand, officials said.
But no plans to use the funds exist, and the money will be returned to the taxing units that would have received it, had there been no EDA.
The Allen County auditor will determine how the law requires the money be divided.
Chris Cloud, the Allen County commissioners’ chief of staff, said the commissioners do not have to approve the redevelopment commission’s decision dissolving an EDA.
Commissioners, however, do vote to establish EDAs because that decision disrupts the normal amount of tax money sent to governmental units, he said.