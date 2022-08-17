Police made arrests in two shooting cases Wednesday – one man charged with attempted murder in a July 29 double shooting and the other charged with murder in an Aug. 8 homicide.
Jaquell Franklin, 27, was charged with felony attempted murder and felony aggravated battery. The charges were filed after he was returned to Allen County after being taken into custody in northwest Indiana.
Porter County Sheriff’s deputies searching the car Franklin drove before having it towed found two boxes of ammunition, one .40 caliber, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two .40 caliber shell casings were on the ground at the shooting site in the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive just north of East Sherwood Terrace.
Franklin is accused of shooting two men in a two truck there, one of them his uncle, Vincent Harris Sr. Harris had a gunshot wound to his left elbow, and his passenger, David Smith, had a bullet near his spine that caused paralyzation in his lower body and had a lacerated lower left lung that had blood in it, court documents state.
Harris told police that Franklin pulled up to his truck in a car, rolled down the window and shot at them.
The man arrested for the Aug. 8 murder was Jonathan Lee Taylor, 18. Taylor is the second person arrested in 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton’s death. The man previously arrested was Michael Deshawn Glover, 19, of the 1100 block of Maple Avenue in Fort Wayne, and his arrest happened the day of the shooting.
Although police issued a press release about Taylor’s Wednesday arrest for murder, the police gave no more information about him. No charges have been formally filed, according to online court records.
Glover was charged with murder and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years, and he was given a sentence enhancement charge of firearm used in commission of an offense.
Glover’s next court date is set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 29.
The shooting happened about 12:51 p.m. at the Villages of Hanna apartment complex in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A friend of Hamilton’s who lived at the complex said that he heard a knock on the door and saw Hamilton through the peephole.
When the friend opened the door, there was a man – later identified as Glover – in a ski mask. Hamilton had a normal demeanor, but the man in the mask told him, “what you have on, take that off,” then shot twice, the friend told police.
The first shot missed Hamilton, but the second hit him in the left shoulder. Hamilton died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
The friend dragged him into the apartment and locked the door, then called police. Officers were able to trace Glover and Taylor’s actions through surveillance video and witnesses, according to court documents.
Police took Glover into custody about 4:41 p.m. that day after a traffic stop on a 2014 Buick LaCrosse at Hessen Cassel Road and Mono Gene Drive, about three miles south of the shooting.