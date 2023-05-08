Two developers who plan to invest an estimated $180 million along North Clinton Street also intend to improve traffic flow.
James Khan, the developer of the multi-use Village of Arneo, and Tippmann Group, which is relocating its corporate headquarters on the north side of the street, were originally working independently. Together, they plan to install a traffic light and turn lanes to form a new intersection with the street. In 10 to 15 years, North Clinton will become a four-lane street, said Jonathan Leist, the city’s deputy director of redevelopment.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission today took the first step towards creating a tax increment financing district that would encompass the two properties. As property taxes on the two properties rise because of the development, the city will collect the increase to pay off the debt.
The commission approved four resolutions to create the district and to approve reimbursements for preliminary infrastructure, such as the street work, traffic light and water and sewer pipes the city will eventually own.
As the properties increase in value with development, the increase in taxes will go toward repaying the developers for the infrastructure and eventually widening North Clinton, said Jonathan Leist, the city’s deputy director of redevelopment.
The resolutions must go to Fort Wayne Plan Commission and City Council for approval before returning to the redevelopment members for a public hearing and vote, City Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant said.