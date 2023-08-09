Fort Wayne City Council members terminated tax phase-ins for two local companies because they haven’t held up their end of the deal.
Each year, council members take a close look at the active tax abatements they’ve approved for local companies to ensure they are in compliance with the agreements. Companies can apply for agreements allowing real and personal property taxes to be phased in over up to 10 years.
The applications ask how many jobs and payroll dollars the investment will retain or create. Companies are required to submit annual paperwork on time and maintain 75% of the investment they promised in exchange for the abatement to stay compliant.
The city has 140 active tax abatements for 97 businesses, said Andrea Robinson, economic development administrator. Seventeen companies were asked to attend Tuesday’s council meeting to explain what led to their noncompliance and what they plan to do to regain and maintain compliance.
One company made the council members’ decision easy. Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Inc. didn’t file the required paperwork, respond to communication from the city or appear at Tuesday’s meeting.
The present council members unanimously approved terminating the tax abatement. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, were absent.
Council members also approved the termination of a tax abatement for CT Financial Berry Street LLC, which was short on the number of jobs and the amount of payroll it said it would retain and create.
CT Financial and Aptera initially applied for the phase-in on real property tax at 113 W. Berry St. and said it would retain 87 jobs and create 20 new positions. To maintain compliance on jobs, the business would have had to retain 65 jobs and create 15. The building now hosts only 31 employees.
TK Herman, co-founder of Aptera, said a lot has changed at 113 W. Berry St. since the 10-year tax abatement was originally approved in 2017. CT Financial sold Aptera Software to another company, and Herman said it became a lesson on “how not to do it on retaining employees,” he said.
“It’s in my interest and my desire as the building owner is to move them out of the building,” he said. “I’ve been working hard to find a new tenant.”
A prospective tenant that Herman is currently talking to would bring 100 to 150 jobs to the CT Financial building, Herman said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he wasn’t sure why the council should consider letting the tax abatement continue an additional five years.
“I don’t see any reason why a vacated building should retain a tax abatement for a project that has lost jobs,” he said.
Most other council members agreed and voted 5-1 to terminate the agreement. Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, was the only member present who voted to give CT Financial another chance.
One company with three active tax abatements narrowly avoided losing the agreements. Council members terminated one abatement for Accutech Mole & Machine Inc. that was set to expire, and the two other phase-ins, which have two and five years remaining, would have failed with one more vote to support termination.
Accutech said it would retain 78 employees and create three new jobs because of its investments. The company has retained 50 employees, which fell below the 75% mark of 58 positions, and hasn’t hired workers for the three new positions.
Actions by the council require five votes to be successful. The decision to terminate the tax abatement was unanimous in the committee session, but when members took a final vote during the regular meeting about 25 minutes later, Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, voted in opposition, resulting in the tax abatements surviving another year.
Council members also allowed several other companies to continue with their tax abatements. Three companies – TWE Nonwovens US Inc., Acadia Fort Wayne JV Holdings LLC, and Pro Seal & Plastics LLC – were not in compliance because they missed the deadline but filed before the council meeting.
Several others were also allowed to continue with the agreements, despite them not meeting promises made in the original applications. Those businesses are:
• Accugear Inc.
• Alconex Specialty Products Inc.
• Hoffmaster Group Inc.
• All American City Investors LLC
• ElringKlinger Manufacturing of Indiana Inc.
• 2677 Persistence Drive Investors LLC
• Indiana Oxygen Co. Inc.
• LH Carbide Corp.
• Tippmann Engineering LLC
• Paul Walters LLC
• Randall Lofts LP
• Sipe Steel Rule Die Inc.