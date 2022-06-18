Two companies are required to come to the Allen County Council’s next meeting if they want to keep their tax abatements for another year.
Standard Saybrook Associates and Stonebridge Property LLC were unanimously found to be out of compliance with their tax abatements requirements after not submitting all of the necessary paperwork by May 15.
Recipients of tax breaks for economic development are required to submit annual paperwork that updates the county on their investments. Companies are in compliance when they have created at least 75% of their proposed new jobs and spent at least 75% of the promised investment.
Tax abatements, which can be set for up to 10 years, phase in property taxes that companies pay, beginning with 10% of the total the first year, 20% the second year, and so on. The county has active tax abatements for 22 companies.
Standard Saybrook Associates benefits from a tax abatement approved for PB Developments in 2017 for a 100,000-square-foot speculative building and a $5.2 million investment. Standard Saybrook bought the building but didn’t submit the statement of benefits paperwork.
Rachel Black with the county’s economic development department said she has tried to contact the owners without success. They appear to live in Encino, California, based on the property tax record card.
Black said she has contacted their broker and will send a notice that they are out of compliance with the terms of the tax breaks.
Councilman Tom Harris asked if Standard Saybrook would have to come to the next meeting July 21. Black said they are required to if they’d like to continue with the tax abatement for another year. “If you would want to terminate that abatement, we would need to create a different sort of resolution,” Black said.
Black also hasn’t received annual paperwork for Stonebridge Property, which was approved in 2013 for a phase-in on a $7.3 million investment. Stonebridge was owned by Group Delphi, which was later acquired by Sparks.
Group Delphi said Sparks is responsible for submitting the paperwork. Black said she has now been in contact with Sparks’ attorney, who said the documents will be submitted soon.
County Council members had a choice of whether to find a few companies in substantial compliance. Black said three companies – Ground Effects LLC, SAC LLC and Saratoga Potato Chips LLC – submitted paperwork late but were then found to be compliant. If they were not in compliance, they’d have to come to the next council meeting to explain.
Ground Effects and SAC had submitted paperwork late in the past, as well. The council approved substantial compliance with votes of 4-2 with Councilmen Ken Fries and Chris Spurr opposing.
The decision to give Saratoga Potato Chips the same pass was unanimous because it was the company’s first time submitting late paperwork.
County Council is expected to decide on tax abatements for Standard Saybrook and Stonebridge Property on July 21.