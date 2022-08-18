Two companies are seeking to pick up Fort Wayne's bulk trash -- items too large to fit in bins or bags.
GFL Environmental USA and Republic Services of Indiana submitted responses Thursday to the city's request for proposals for the new bulk collection contract.
Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration said it will work with City Council, the Board of Public Works and the Solid Waste Advisory Board to evaluate the two companies' responses. Following those reviews, a company will be selected to negotiate a definitive contract for bulk collection, city officials said.
Once a proposed contract with the selected bidder has been negotiated, the contract will be submitted to the Board of Public Works and City Council for final review and approval.
A new state law that went into effect July 1 allows municipalities to use a request for proposal process rather than being required to award a contract to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.
For now, city crews will continue to collect bulk items until the new contractor begins. Residents can continue to set out one piece of furniture or non-Freon appliance on collection day. Materials will be collected within 48 hours. Residents should continue to wrap mattresses and box springs if those items are set out.
GFL Environmental USA took over the city's trash and recycling hauling July 1. The GFL contract includes weekly pickup of one full trash cart and up to three additional bags, along with recycling collection every other week.
GFL was awarded the city's contract after more than three years of poor service from Texas-based Red River Waste Solutions, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy protection in October and soon after entered into a contract with the city to transfer to a new provider.
Henry's administration has asked City Council to increase Fort Wayne's monthly solid waste rates beginning next year.
An ordinance would raise the monthly single-family residential household fee from $12 to $15.60 beginning July 1, 2023.
The proposal calls for the monthly rate to increase to $18.60 plus an inflation-driven variable on Jan. 1, 2024, for all urban customers. The hike also represents an additional 1% to ensure the viability of the city's solid waste fund and a possible additional multiplier based on variances in the Consumer Price Index during the last six months of 2023.