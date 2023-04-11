Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition early today.
Officers said gunfire was reported about 2:20 a.m. at West Wind Apartments. When they arrived at the complex police found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the apartment's parking lot and were interviewing witnesses along with a person of interest.
Officers said there is no threat to the community at this time, but are asking anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.
No further information was provided.