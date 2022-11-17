Two people died and one person was in critical condition after a semi rear-ended an SUV on U.S. 24 east of New Haven Thursday afternoon.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department did not identify the dead or wounded in a news release about the crash. The critically injured person was taken to a hospital, and the truck driver was not injured.
The crash happened about 2:24 p.m. while the SUV was eastbound on U.S. 24 and slowed down because of traffic as it approached road construction work east of Interstate 469, the sheriff’s department said. The semi then hit the vehicle from behind.
The two people in the SUV died at the scene.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Coroner’s Office and Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the crash.