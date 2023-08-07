Two people were injured, one critically, in a Steuben County motorcycle crash late Friday night, the county sheriff's department said today.
Deputies responded just before 11 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on County Road 300 North near County Road 100 East, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said a preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle, driven by Matthew J. Braun, 40, of Pleasant Lake, was headed west on County Road 300 North at a high rate of speed.
Braun lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the south side of the roadway and colliding with a utility box, the statement said.
It said Braun was taken to Cameron Hospital in Angola for treatment of a leg injury. His passenger, Jessica J. Goodman, 37, of Angola, was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition for treatment of a head injury.
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, the statement said. Braun was being held in the county jail on $10,000 bond, charged with one felony count of operating while intoxicated and two misdemeanors.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.