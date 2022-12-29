Two people are recovering from injuries following a semi crash today along Interstate 69 near the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit, Indiana State Police said.
Emergency dispatchers in Allen County said a passenger vehicle was traveling north along I-69 about 3:45 a.m. when a collision with the semi happened.
The crash sparked a vehicle fire and a portion of the interstate was closed to traffic.
Two people were taken to a hospital, state police said. No further information was provided.