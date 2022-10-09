Two men were shot to death in Angola early Sunday, and officers killed the suspect during a gun battle, police said.
Angola police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street where shots were fired shortly after 1 a.m. Officers found two men dead outside the home. Angola police then requested assistance from Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators, state police said.
About 5:30 a.m., three Angola police officers and an Indiana state trooper encountered a man in the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street who matched the description of the person suspected of shooting the two men at the North Elizabeth Street home.
The suspect displayed a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the officers. The suspect then ran east on West Felicity Street. He was shot at least once when he and the officers exchanged gunfire again near West Felicity and South Wayne streets, state police said.
Officers rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
The investigation will be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office for review.