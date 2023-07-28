Two more men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.
Samuel Evans IV, 23, and Jesse Shears, 29, were arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. They were taken into custody in Gary and transported to Fort Wayne on murder charges.
The men are accused of involvement in the death of 40-year-old Dennis Starr who was found suffering from gunshot wound near the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several agencies assisted in the arrest including the Lake County Sheriff's Office, United States Marshals, Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and Gary Police Department.
Shears and Evans were arrested without incident, according to the release. Their arrests follow the arrests of Samuel Evans III, 50, and Lexus Evans, 25, who were apprehended in a high-risk traffic stop Wednesday.
Samuel Evans III and Lexus Evans have also each been charged with a singular count of murder.