Two separate construction projects require lane restrictions at Superior Circle during January, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
In the first project, crews have begun work on a consolidation sewer pipe project that eventually will connect combined sewage to the deep rock tunnel, City Utilties said in a statement.
It said during the construction, which is to be completed by Jan. 30, Wells Street heading south is closed at the St. Marys River with no access into Superior Circle. Superior from the east will only have access to Wells Street north.
Fairfield Avenue is open north and south at the circle, with motorists able to go east on Superior and north on Wells, the statement said. Southbound Fairfield motorists can connect using Superior from the west of the circle.
Also, a private development project on Ewing Street between Main Street and Superior Circle closed Ewing last week in both directions, the statement said. That project is expected to end Jan. 24. When completed, the Ewing access to the roundabout will open to traffic.