Two men were shot to death in Angola early Sunday, and officers killed the suspect during a gunbattle, police said.
Angola police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street where shots were fired shortly after 1 a.m. Officers found two men dead outside the home. Angola police requested assistance from Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators, state police said.
About 5:30 a.m., three Angola police officers and an Indiana state trooper encountered a man in the 600 block of South Elizabeth Street who matched the description of the person suspected of shooting the two men at the North Elizabeth Street home.
The suspect displayed a handgun, exchanged gunfire with the officers and ran east on West Felicity Street. He was shot at least once when he and the officers exchanged gunfire again near Felicity and South Wayne streets, state police said.
Officers rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
The incident involved three officers with the Angola Police Department and one Indiana state trooper. An investigation is ongoing, officials said, and will be turned over to the Steuben County prosecutor’s office for review.