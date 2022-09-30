Two housing developments can move forward after the Allen County commissioners approved plans Friday for 218 homes on Carroll Road.
The rural area is expected to see substantial growth as officials approved plans for Broad Acres – a 715-home subdivision – at Carroll and Hand roads in April.
On Friday, Broad Acres Extended, which will have 53 homes, and the 165-house Beaumont subdivision received final approval from the commissioners. The plans were unanimously approved by the Allen County Plan Commission after receiving no comments at a public hearing.
Broad Acres Extended won’t have a separate entrance but will connect to Broad Acres and the Beaumont subdivision. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said the subdivisions will still meet the standard of having at least one entrance for every 150 homes because Broad Acres will have four entrances on Hand Road and one on Carroll Road.
After the developers applied, Wood said the standard was changed to one entrance for every 200 homes.
Beaumont, which will be on the west side of Broad Acres Extended, will also connect to the subdivisions. It will also have an entrance on Carroll Road.
Broad Acres extended will have sidewalks inside the subdivision but Beaumont is prevented from doing the same by the county’s current planning standards because the lots will be more than 22,000 square feet.
Wood said the developer New Venture is trying to promote connectivity by extending a sidewalk along Carroll Road that will put a sidewalk in front of Beaumont to Broad Acres.
In other business, the commissioners gave final approval to a new interlocal agreement with the city for the joint Department of Planning Services.
Fifteen years ago, officials decided the shared department would be funded 60% by the county and 40% by the city.
The officials have decided it’s time to make it a 50-50 split. Ben Roussel, executive director, said the department now handles roughly equal numbers of permits for the city and the county.
The agreement will be something officials look at from time to time, Roussel said.
“I think any interlocal agreement that is created between government agencies should have a fresh look every now and again,” he said. “Fifteen years is a long time. I think all of us will admit that.”