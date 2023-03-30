Two members of the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors announced their resignations today.
Shelly Barton and Adam Ehle posted separate statements to Facebook, one day after Rick Kinney resigned as director of operations.
“While it has been a pleasure to be associated with such a heritage event, I can no longer effectively service in a capacity that’s mutually beneficial,” Barton and Ehle said in separate statements.
John Nichter, board president, said the city’s biggest festival is powered by about 400 volunteers.
“We’re so much more than one individual,” he said. “It’s never fun to lose an employee, but if we lose an individual, we have structures in place to keep going.”
Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15. The nine-day event at Headwaters Park features carnival rides, Junk Food Alley, Art in the Park, Children’s Fest, The Emporium, a parade, nightly entertainment and other activities.