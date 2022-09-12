Two U.S. cabinet secretaries will visit Purdue University this week to promote the recently-passed CHIPS and Science Act.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will travel to Indiana on Tuesday after a Monday trip to Mexico, according to a news release.
At Purdue, they will participate in a panel discussion on "U.S. leadership in technologies of the future" alongside Gov. Eric Holcomb, Sen. Todd Young and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels.
Young, R-Indiana, worked alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to pass the CHIPS Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.
In a floor speech before the bill was approved by the Senate in July, Young said the CHIPS Act will "unleash private sector innovation while significantly boosting federal national security investments."
The law provides more than $52 billion in funding for the country's semiconductor industry, which proponents hope will bolster the U.S. and help compete with China.
The cabinet secretaries also plan to visit Purdue's Industrial Roundtable job fair. According to the release, Blinken will also meet with students to "discuss STEM careers and paid student programs at the U.S. Department of State."