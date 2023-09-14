Two women who are facing neglect charges after a one-year-old girl at their house for a sleepover died appeared in court for the first time today.
Chrisona D. Bright, 26, and Sharon M. Myers, 24, each face three neglect charges stemming from the girl's apparent shaking death.
The victim was unconscious when she was brought to an area hospital on Aug. 10 and was struggling to breathe, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Liza Anglin. Doctors reported that the child had signs of non-accidental injuries from violent shaking.
Both women denied knowing what could have happened to the child that would lead to death while she was in their care, court records show. They told police the girl was fine other than that she was "breathing funny."
Both women admitted to getting high in their bedroom while the girl was in their care, court documents say. Bright said she did not know how the girl and another child in their care, got into her and Myers' bed but they all slept together that night.
An interview with another child, who was at the home the night before the child was brought to the hospital, gave some more details, court records show. She told police Bright was doing the child's hair when she woke up, but the one-year-old was asleep.
She told the interviewer the girl was making funny breathing sounds.