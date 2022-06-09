More details of a large, mixed-use development on Fort Wayne's southeast side have been revealed. The project is planned for 24 acres at Plaza Drive and McKinnie Avenue.
Last July, the city announced a developer, House Investments of Carmel, would bring about 200 homes and more than 20,000 square feet of commercial space to the property just east of South Anthony Boulevard, on land owned by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.
Now, an application by that developer has been filed with the Department of Planning Services for 12 apartment buildings, a primary health care site, daycare center, and a senior living/mixed-use building.
A portion of the site, plus 2.4 additional acres, will be developed as single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes, which will be sold as opposed to rented. The plans are expected to be filed in July, the application says.
Called Village Premier, the development is seeking rezonings and several waivers of development standards. The site needs 2.2 acres now zoned professional office and personal services and multiple family residential rezoned to the professional office and personal services category.
A 1.4-acre tract is requested to be rezoned from multiple-family residential to limited commercial to allow for the senior living/mixed use building.
Waivers include an increased building height from 40 to 50 feet for the apartment buildings and up to 75 feet for the senior living/mixed-use building. The developer also seeks nearly five times more square footage than allowed for the limited commercial zone – up to 100,000 square feet instead of the maximum 22,000 square feet.
Also proposed are smaller-than-required setbacks in all three proposed zoning districts, eight fewer parking spaces than required and additional signage.
The application says 208 apartments will be constructed, but it also lists 246 units – 68 with one bedroom, 90 with two bedrooms and 88 with three bedrooms. The senior living area “is not yet designed, but will conform with the type and style of the desired structure depicted in the city’s Neighborhood Master Plan,” the application says. No number of units is listed.
The master plan defines the area as a “reinvestment focus area.” The land has been owned by the Redevelopment Commission for several years, said Angelica Pickens, Fort Wayne’s community development spokeswoman, but she could not provide more information about the acquisition.
In July, a House Investments principal, Matt Gadus, said the company would develop “a vibrant, walkable, mixed-use middle-income community.” The company said the waivers are needed to achieve that vision and “efficiently use the land.”
House Investments representatives did not return a call seeking more information Thursday.
Village Premier is scheduled for a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. July 11 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.