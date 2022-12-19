After two years of pandemic restraints, the History Center’s 37th annual Festival of Gingerbread emerged with the most successful event in its history, officials said Monday.
The 2022 Festival of Gingerbread generated records with $104,744 in total revenues, passing the previous record of $100,621 set in 2019, and $48,539 in admissions revenues, passing the previous record of $43,059 also set in 2019. The 2022 Festival also reached an all-time audience by hosting 13,704 guests, beating the previous record of 12,360 set in 2011.
The History Center said it sends it heartfelt thanks to the thousands of patrons, supporters and partners that produced a Festival of Gingerbread for the ages and allow the organization to continue its mission of collecting, preserving and sharing our community’s unique history and distinct heritage. For those who missed the 135 gingerbread creations featured in this year’s festival, a virtual tour option can be accessed through the organization’s website: fwhistorycenter.org