Winners of the eighth annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest were announced last week by Downtown Fort Wayne.

Almost 25 businesses and organizations participated in the free, festive tradition, officials said in a news release. This year’s theme was “Elf on a Downtown Shelf.”

Contestants were awarded first, second and third places in three categories.

Winners were determined by public voting. They are:

Most thematic

First place: Carson Law LLP

Second place: Beckman Lawson LLP

Third place: Kanela

Most Fort Wayne

First place: Sweets on Main

Second place: Jones Petrie Rafinski

Third place: Rudy’s Shop

People’s choice

First place: Beckman Lawson LLP

Second place: Feichter Realtors LLC

Third place: Citilink

The 2022 Holiday Window Decorating Contest is presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and sponsored by Northwest Bank, Hanning & Bean Enterprises Inc., WANE 15, Fort Wayne Newspapers, 97.3 WMEE, OUTFRONT Media, Fort Wayne Metals and Peterman Brothers.