Winners of the eighth annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest were announced last week by Downtown Fort Wayne.
Almost 25 businesses and organizations participated in the free, festive tradition, officials said in a news release. This year’s theme was “Elf on a Downtown Shelf.”
Contestants were awarded first, second and third places in three categories.
Winners were determined by public voting. They are:
Most thematic
First place: Carson Law LLP
Second place: Beckman Lawson LLP
Third place: Kanela
Most Fort Wayne
First place: Sweets on Main
Second place: Jones Petrie Rafinski
Third place: Rudy’s Shop
People’s choice
First place: Beckman Lawson LLP
Second place: Feichter Realtors LLC
Third place: Citilink
The 2022 Holiday Window Decorating Contest is presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and sponsored by Northwest Bank, Hanning & Bean Enterprises Inc., WANE 15, Fort Wayne Newspapers, 97.3 WMEE, OUTFRONT Media, Fort Wayne Metals and Peterman Brothers.