A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 80 years in prison for murdering his friend in 2021.
Weston Blakely, 24, was convicted of murdering Jonathon Jackson, 22, during a four-day trial in April. The jury also found that prosecutors made their case for a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the killing.
Blakely was also ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution. In all, Blakely faced up to 85 years in prison.
Jackson died Nov. 10, 2021, of multiple gunshot wounds. Blakely shot Jackson once in the head and six times in the chest before cutting the throat of the already deceased man.
Blakely said he acted after Jackson stabbed him with a knife, an attack so serious that Blakely said he struggled to use one of his hands after the fight at the northwest Fort Wayne apartment.
At trial, Robert Scremin, Blakely's attorney, made a self-defense argument for his client, who was stabbed 20 to 30 times in his hands and neck the night of the shooting. He said the true victim was Blakely, who was forced to defend himself against his friend's attack.
“If you want justice for the victim,” Scremin said, gesturing to Blakely, “he’s sitting right over there.”
Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille of the Allen County Prosecutor's Office told jurors if Blakely had a choice to make the night of the shooting, and he chose to shoot and kill Jackson instead of call 911 for help.
“He wanted him dead,” Chaille said.
Blakely told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull he has) plans to appeal, and the court will appoint a public defender.