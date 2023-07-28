A 25-year-old man might be required to testify against the mother of his children, whom he is accused of neglecting, leading to their 2-year-old daughter’s death.
Byron Hynes pleaded guilty Friday morning to neglect resulting in serious injury. Per a plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss Hynes’ other charges of neglect resulting in death and four counts of neglect of a dependent by putting them in a situation that endangers them.
Hynes’ agreement calls for no more than nine years in prison. It also requires him to “provide all requested information and assistance in further investigation of this matter.”
The agreement outlines that Hynes may be required to testify against the mother of his four children, Madyson Conley, who has also been charged with neglect in the child’s death.
A urine smell was overwhelming before Fort Wayne Police Detective Roy Sutphin walked into Hynes and Conley’s apartment on May 1, 2022, the detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. Once inside, he saw soiled floors, dirty dishes piled high and full garbage bags next to the children’s booster seats.
Upon further investigation of the home, Sutphin found unsecured firearms in a cabinet older children could reach, feces smeared on walls and a deceased 2-year-old on the floor as police processed the scene where the child spent her last moments. The next day, Allen County Coroner’s Office Dr. Scott Wagner found that the child had signs of pneumonia and ruled the cause of death as natural causes.
But, Wagner noted in his report, the natural death would have been preventable if the child was properly cared for, records show.
Sutphin found that Hynes and Conley had previously been accused of not providing adequate medical care to their children, records show. Department of Child Services reports highlighted allegations of improper medical care, specifically for the couple’s children who had cystic fibrosis.
A plan was put in place by the Department of Child Services during an investigation that began in 2021 and was completed in March 2022, records show. It required five things from the parents:
• Ensure the children were seen by a cystic fibrosis specialist and follow their recommendations;
• Ensure the children are provided enzymes, breathing treatments, medications and nutrition;
• Refrain from canceling medical appointments for the children;
• Maintain clean and stable housing with living essentials; and
• Obtain a high-frequency vest meant to treat cystic fibrosis and receive training in its use.
Conley told detectives she did not use the vest on the 2-year-old girl because the child did not like it. Conley is scheduled for a jury trial beginning Sept. 19.
Per Hynes’ plea agreement, he will not be sentenced until he has fully complied with the prosecutor’s request for assistance with Conley’s case. A judge could reject the plea agreement if Hynes doesn’t meet its conditions or if the agreement’s terms are not considered sufficient.