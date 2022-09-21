Three men were arrested in a Wednesday morning burglary in Steuben County after the resident came home, caught two of the men in the house and fired shots.
Steuben County sheriff’s officers were called to a house on Division Road about 9:15 a.m. on a report of a residential burglary in process.
The homeowner armed himself and fired the gun twice, the sheriff’s office reported. He didn’t hit or injure anyone, and the two men were locked inside a bedroom.
One suspect, Ricky Lee Harget, 49, of Angola, went out the window after the shots and drove away. Police apprehended him later at Steuben County roads 100 North and 250 West.
The other man, Blake William Harris, 28, of Hamilton, remained at the house and was arrested at the scene. During the investigation, police identified a third suspect, Troy Alexander Polk, 28, of Angola, and he was arrested in the 100 block of East Felicity Street in Angola.
After an interview by sheriff’s detectives, Harget was initially charged with one count of felony burglary to a dwelling and two counts of felony burglary to a structure. He’s also charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a police radio and is being held in lieu of $21,000 bond.
Harris and Polk were both initially charged with felony burglary to a dwelling on arrest and wee each being held in lieu of $10,000 bond. According to online records, formal charges weren’t filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Police found most of the homeowner’s property using a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s department. The press release didn’t say where the search warrant was executed, and the property was returned to the owner.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, and officials said additional charges are possible.
The sheriff’s department received assistance in the matter from the Indiana State Police, Angola Police, Steuben County EMS and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.