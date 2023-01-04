Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of a two-story house fire that forced three people to escape early today.
Crews arrived at 1144 Wabash Ave. and found light smoke coming from the home at 2:25 a.m. Two adults and a child safely fled the home before firefighters arrived, they said.
The occupants said they smelled smoke and phoned emergency dispatchers.
Crews found heavier smoke upstairs and flames spreading from the roof of an attached single-story structure.
Two dogs were rescued and firefighters had the blaze under control in 24 minutes.