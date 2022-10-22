Three people escaped a second-floor apartment fire that heavily damaged a Bequette Street residence, Fort Wayne firefighters said today.
No one was injured.
Firefighters were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Bequette about 3:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters pulled hand lines to the second floor apartment to put out the fire in second-floor and attic spaces, controlling it about 20 minutes after arrival, the statement said.