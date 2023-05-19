Before three peregrine falcon chicks were banded Friday, Stephanny Smith, Indiana Michigan Power’s communications director, made an announcement.
“When the baby chicks come in, they’re not going to be happy, and they are going to be throwing a tantrum,” Smith told the assembled crowd of about 30 people. “It is going to be very, very loud.”
Since 1996, 69 falcon chicks have hatched and been banded at I&M’s power center. This was the 10th year the parents, Jamie and Moxie, have nested at the downtown building.
Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne picked several names for the chicks, which were two boys and one girl. More than 1,800 people voted on their choices, and the birds were named Marshmallow, Squirt and Stewart.
Representatives from the Indiana Audubon Society and Indiana Department of Natural Resources banded the chicks, and volunteers from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation held the birds afterward, allowing the crowd to get a closer look.
Mary Koher, volunteer for Soarin’ Hawk, said she has been at the event every year it’s been held. She walked around with Stewart, the last bird to be banded.
“It was exciting,” Koher said. “It never gets old. That was my second time I got to hold one of the chicks, and it was just awesome.”
Koher said she thinks it’s great that children from the Boys & Girls Clubs named the chicks, and she loves seeing the community at the event whenever falcon parents raise offspring there.
Smith said I&M doesn’t find chicks on the roof every year.
This was also the largest group at the event since the pandemic, Smith said.
“We love having participants here to watch, especially from our partner groups,” she said. “It’s always great to have the kids up here learning about the falcons and conservation. ... We also invite our employees and their kids up here as well.”
In addition to the in-person viewers, I&M has a falcon cam streaming video of the birds. Smith said thousands of people watch the falcon family each day.
“There are people across the world who are turned into the ‘falcon cam,’ “ she said. “It’s just really exciting to be able to offer this research and to be able to tell this story.”