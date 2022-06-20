Three drivers were injured, two critically, in an early morning crash in DeKalb County, the county sheriff's department said.
In a statement, the sheriff's department said Stephani Emenhiser, 44, of Spencerville, was driving a car north at the junction of Indiana 8, Indiana 1 and County Road 63 about 4:40 a.m. when for an unknown reason she failed to yield to a car driven west by Jacob Akerman, 38, of Hicksville, Ohio.
Akerman's car pushed Emenhiser's into a truck driven by Darryl Eicher Jr., 39, of Butler, the statement said. It said Emenhiser's car overturned on Eicher's before coming to rest north of Eicher's.
All three drivers were taken to an area hospital, police said. They said Emenhiser and Akerman were critically injured and Eicher was seriously hurt.