Fort Wayne/ Allen County
3 local candidates file late paperwork
A few Allen County candidates who missed the campaign finance report deadline Friday have now filed.
Amy Scrogham, director of elections, said the Allen County Election Board has now received the reports for Scott Myers, who is running for the 4th District Fort Wayne City Council seat; New Haven Treasurer Angela Hamrick and Grabill Town Councilman Jeffrey Smead. The board also received the financial paperwork from the Committee to Support Public Education in Northwest Allen County.
Candidates who still had outstanding financial reports Monday include Fort Wayne City Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Woodburn Mayor Joe Kelsey; Woodburn Councilman Daniel Watts and Andy Jones, who is seeking a spot on the Leo-Cedarville Town Council. The Black Pack and the Black Latino Asian Caucus also had not submitted the paperwork as of Monday afternoon.
Elected officials are charged $50 a day, and candidates who aren’t officeholders are fined $25 a day. The deadline was noon Friday.
Storm victims get tax extension
Allen County residents who had damage from severe storms in Indiana a few weeks ago now have until July 31 to file their taxes and to make payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.
The same will apply to residents in nearly a dozen other Indiana counties.
After the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 31 and April 1 that reside or have a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties qualify for tax relief.
The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for people who reside or have a business in the disaster area.
This includes 2022 individual and business income tax returns due on April 18. Among other things, this means that eligible taxpayers will have until July 31 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.
The July 31 deadline also applies to any payment normally due during this period, including quarterly estimated tax payments, quarterly payroll and excise tax returns.
Pipe install to divert Lake Avenue trafficThe 4800-4900 blocks of Lake Avenue will be closed for nearly two weeks while crews install a sewer pipe.
A detour is in place using Reed Road to East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road. The closure began Monday and, depending on the weather, is expected to continue through at least April 28.
– The Journal Gazette