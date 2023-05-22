Three men have been arrested on charges for allegedly conspiring to deliver narcotics into the Whitley County Jail.
Bon S. Wallace, 35, Francois L. Davis, 24, and Kyle M. Crull, 32, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, according to a news release from the Whitley County Prosecutor's Office. The felony carries a possible 30-year prison sentence.
Wallace has been charged as a habitual offender, which could add six to 20 years to the sentence.
Investigators allegedly heard Wallace and Crull talking over a jail telephone May 16, a few hours after Wallace was sentenced for a separate offense. They discussed how to get drugs into the facility before Wallace was sent to prison, the news release said.
Wallace was sentenced to four years earlier that day for possession of a narcotic drug after accepting a plea agreement that dismissed three other drug-related charges.
During the phone call, Wallace allegedly said he planned to sell the pills to inmates at the Indiana Department of Corrections facility, according to the release. Wallace told Crull that he had recruited Davis to pick up the drugs when he was being transported to and from the courthouse for a hearing.
On May 17, officers spotted and followed Crull into the courthouse, where they reportedly saw him leave a bag of 100 oxycodone pills behind the railing of an elevator, according to the release.
All three men had an initial hearing Monday morning.