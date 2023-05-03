Three parts of Coldwater Road will be restricted in upcoming days, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Coldwater will be restricted for the day Thursday between Cook and Wallen roads during landscape maintenance, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
It will be restricted from Friday to May 17 between Oakbrook Parkway and Cook Road during a city right of way department project, the statement said.
And it said Coldwater will be limited for the day Saturday between Dupont and Mill Lake roads during driveway and parking-lot construction.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.