The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home on the city's north side Thursday afternoon.
Crews arrived at 5228 Stonecreek Trail about 4:15 p.m. and found the one-story residence filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen.
The homeowner had called 911 when he returned from work. No other residents were at home.
Firefighters successfully rescued two dogs and a cat from the house and brought the fire under control in a few minutes, according to a news release.
Fire investigators on the scene were able to determine the cause was accidental. The structure was left with heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage, officials said.