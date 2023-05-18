A 30-year-old motorcycle rider died Thursday after a crash in Warsaw.
Emergency responders were called to Detroit Street and Anchorage Road in Warsaw about 3 p.m. regarding a serious traffic collision.
The driver of a motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, died from his injuries despite life-saving measures, the Warsaw Police Department said in a news release.
The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, was driving northbound on Detroit, a news release said. He was struck by a 2018 Lexus GX4 driven by a 54-year-old woman who had been driving southbound on Detroit and was attempting to turn left onto Anchorage.
The victim will be identified after the family is notified, the news release said.
The woman sustained significant injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Warsaw police were assisted on the scene by the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation with the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office is ongoing.