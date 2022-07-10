Joesette Purcell had just started a new job at a cabinet factory in early 1992.
The 23-year-old and her boyfriend, Jeff Koop, 22, with whom she attended Leo High School, lived in a rented home along Water Street in Harlan.
Koop had just started a new job, too, working at a Chevrolet dealership. The jobs not only provided an income but medical insurance as well, a plus for a young couple just starting out.
The couple planned to get married the next year, a ceremony to be held at Joesette’s parents’ home, family members said. Jeff had planned to talk with the owner of their rented home to see about buying it.
“They were so happy,” said Janice Purcell, Joesette’s mother. “Joesette called me one time and she was telling me a bunch of stuff, and I said ‘Joesette, you sound so happy,’ and she said ‘I am, Mom.’ ”
But the couple never had the chance to have that wedding. They were killed Christmas Eve in the rented home they hoped to one day own.
The home was set ablaze that night while the couple were still inside. The fire was ruled an arson, and while there was someone charged and tried for their deaths, no one has ever been convicted.
For that to happen, investigators need someone to come forward to provide more insight on what really happened that night and why.
John Purcell believes that someone is still out there. It’s why he hasn’t given up trying to find the person responsible for his daughter’s death, a night that replays in his mind – even if others have forgotten the case.
After all, it has been nearly 30 years. People have moved on, neighbors have come and gone, and homes have changed.
“That’s what’s so frustrating for us and everybody because there’s people out there that know stuff, but for whatever reason, they won’t come forward,” Purcell said “Maybe they think that little piece of information won’t work, but that little piece of information might put everything together.
“(The people responsible have) enjoyed 30 years of holidays and Christmases and birthdays, vacations, working, getting up every day and going to bed every night. That’s one of the hardest things … these people, all these years, enjoying what they’re doing and carrying on in everyday life.”
The ex-boyfriend
Although Joesette was looking to the future, she hadn’t quite shaken her past.
She had left an abusive relationship before she and Jeff became a couple, but it was clear the ex-boyfriend had no intentions of leaving Joesette alone.
Her parents say the ex-boyfriend followed Joesette around. It became so bad that they had him arrested.
John Purcell believes the ex-boyfriend may have had some involvement in the fire. Police did too. Police reports say that witnesses stated that if the ex-boyfriend had not started the fire, then he hired someone to set it.
Police suspect that person was Thomas M. Bass. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bass admitted to two people that he was paid to start a fire just before Christmas and that the home owner did not make it out.
Bass was charged in 1993 with felony murder, burglary and arson in the deaths of Joesette and Jeff. Authorities accused him of breaking into the couple’s home, pouring flammable liquid downstairs and setting the house on fire, trapping them inside.
Jeff was found lying face down at the bottom of the stairs, and Joesette was discovered in an upstairs room.
That Christmas Eve
On the night of the fire, John and Janice Purcell were getting ready to go to her mother’s in Indianapolis, where they always went Christmas Eve. But Janice was dragging her feet.
“I couldn’t make myself get ready,” Janice said.
She said John kept telling her that they needed to get going, but “I just couldn’t do it. It was a bad feeling I had, but I didn’t know what it was.”
The couple hadn’t been at her mother’s for long before receiving a phone call from their oldest son, letting them know of the fire. The son didn’t say too much, but the couple asked if Joesette and Jeff were OK. There was hesitation.
“I said, ‘Are they dead?’ and he had no answer,” Janice said.
The couple packed up and traveled as fast as possible to get back to Fort Wayne. But they stopped at a rest area and called St. Joseph Hospital, where Joesette and Jeff were taken. Based on the hospital personnel’s response, “We knew they were gone,” John said.
Police and the Purcells have tracked the couple’s last few hours before they were killed. The parents of Jeff Koop declined to be interviewed for this story.
Joesette and Jeff had gone to his father’s house in the Georgetown area, but the father wasn’t home because he had gone to pick up Jeff’s sisters, who were coming for the holiday.
The couple left the house just after 6 p.m. Before leaving, they wrote on a chalkboard, “Merry Christmas.” They stopped at McDonald’s and arrived home a little after 7 p.m.
A neighbor who was heading to work then would later tell police that everything was OK at the home at that time.
However, another neighbor came outside about 8 p.m. and heard a commotion. She saw three people on the porch, thinking that was strange because the couple never used the front door. Instead, they usually entered the house from a side driveway.
Shortly after, neighbors saw the fire and called 911.
Neighbors
Neighbors Gayleen and Mark Fogle were on their way home from church that night. Gayleen said she noticed it became foggy after they turned on Indiana 37 to Spencerville Road. The closer they got, she realized it wasn’t fog, but smoke. The couple realized a house was on fire on Water Street.
Mark jumped out of the vehicle and ran over to the house and Gayleen called 911. Mark said he went up to a window and it was bulging out because of the heat. A fireman then showed up and ran around to the front door. When he touched the door knob, it was too hot to open.
Mark then went to another neighbor’s home and started helping them get their things out of the house in case it caught fire.
Eventually, one of Joesette’s brothers came to the house and wanted to go inside but was unable.
“I’ve never seen anything that bulged the windows and doors like that,” Mark said. “We didn’t see anybody else running from the house.”
Mark was across the street when the bodies of Joesette and Jeff were carried out of the home.
Mark Fogle has lived in his home along Spencerville Road, adjacent to Water Street, for 65 years. The Fogles said they didn’t really know Joesette and Jeff, but could see where they lived from their kitchen window.
Earlier in the day of the fire, Gayleen said she remembers looking out the window and seeing someone in a black trench coat walking up to the house. She believes the person went inside, but she’s not sure.
She wonders now, “Could that be the person that started the fire?”
Gayleen said authorities never interviewed the couple about that night or what she saw that day.
“I wish they would find out who did it,” she said.
The mistrial
Thomas Bass was almost 31 years old when his trial for arson and the murder of Joesette Purcell and Jeff Koop began in Allen Superior Court in August 1993.
Bass lived in Fort Wayne at the time, working as a carpenter and subcontractor.
When questioned about the fire, Bass said he was at his ex-wife’s and later parents’ home in Grant County that Christmas Eve.
He also claimed to not know the ex-boyfriend, but he later admitted they had worked together a month before the December fire. Bass also told police about his military experience and expertise in incendiary devices, telling officers, “if he had done the job in Harlan, he would never have been caught,” according to the police affidavit.
Bass was assigned public defender Don Swanson for his upcoming trial.
Swanson described Bass as a “ne’er-do-well” – defined as someone who is not capable or not willing to do what is expected or proper, but nothing in his past suggested that he was a murderer. He also said Bass was competent but easily influenced.
Bass’ trial began Aug. 3, 1993, and the witness list was long as Fran Gull, chief deputy prosecuting attorney at the time, tried to prove Bass’ guilt.
But after three days, the trial ended in a hung jury, and a mistrial was declared.
Eventually, Gull requested the case be dismissed without prejudice, citing in her request that the “best interests of justice and society do not dictate further prosecution at this time.”
“Obviously 11 of the 12 jurors didn’t think (the prosecution) had enough evidence to convict him,” Swanson said. “I’m absolutely convinced he had nothing to do with it.”
However, Swanson does recall one interesting thing that came to light after the trial. Swanson was asked by an officer why he didn’t introduce evidence that another individual might be the one responsible for the fire. According to Swanson, the state withheld evidence about the ex-boyfriend.
In 2012, Bass died while living in Marion. No one else has been charged with Joesette and Jeff’s deaths.
‘A dead end’
Lt. Brian Sell of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department went to high school with Jeff Koop, having grown up on that side of the county. “I was in the same grade as his younger sister,” Sell said.
He was a senior when Koop and Purcell were killed in the house fire. So it was sort of personal when he was assigned to reexamine the case in 2010.
Ken Fries, who had just been elected Allen County sheriff, had been approached by the Purcell family not long after he was elected about reopening the case.
“Obviously (there was) pain in their hearts,” he said.
But even after the case was reopened, it didn’t lead to any new evidence or someone to criminally charge for the deaths.
Authorities have “exhausted all of our measures. We’ve talked to so many people. Everything was a dead end,” Sell said.
Over the years, numerous members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have worked on the Purcell and Koop case.
The original lead investigator, Sgt. Joseph King, has since died, and other investigators who had some involvement were directed to other cases or have retired.
The last investigative work done on the case was 20 years ago – in 2012, Sell said. “I pull it out from time to time,” he said.
But, for now, it remains in cold case status.
Sell tries to stay in close contact with the Purcell family, especially around Christmastime.
‘Don’t ever forget’
It took several years before the Purcells were able to have a normal Christmas again. The holiday became a constant reminder of what they had lost.
The house where the couple died is no longer there, having been torn down. Another was built in its place.
The day after the fire, the Purcells were able to go inside what was left of the house. John Purcell said he could see where accelerant had been thrown on the walls and floor. The couple’s Christmas tree was still standing and the McDonald’s bag and presents that the Purcells had gotten them were on a table.
Joesette and Jeff are buried together in Harlan Cemetery. John and Janice Purcell place roses on the gravesites every Christmas Eve.
“We don’t ever forget,” Janice Purcell said. But because they had other children and grandchildren, they knew they had to move forward.
“You get through it, but you never really get over it,” John Purcell said.
Over the years, the Purcells have put up billboards and posters asking people who might know something to come forward. They still hold out hope that someone will be charged and convicted.
But they’re both 80 and not sure it will happen before they pass.
“Without a conviction, it will never be over,” John said.
“It’s like chasing a phantom.”