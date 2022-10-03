Northeast Indiana voters won't be able to watch candidates for the state's 3rd Congressional District debate after a local television station announced the cancellation of a proposed debate.
Originally scheduled for Oct. 27, WANE-15 said Monday the debate "will not happen" after incumbent Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, said he had a prior commitment to "participate in a dinner for the Compassion Pregnancy Center" on the same date.
According to WANE's announcement, WANE asked Banks' camp "if another date was possible" but did not receive a response. The station's deadline to agree to a debate was Sept. 30.
The two other candidates for the seat — Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch — both agreed to the debate, and both weighed in on the station's decision Monday.
Snyder tweeted he has asked WANE to reconsider, adding that by cancelling "they are perpetuating (Banks') cowardly behavior."
"I want to start by saying that while I am disappointed in Jim Banks' cowardly decision to stymie democracy and your right to know where he stands on the issues," Snyder said in a statement. "I am not surprised."
Gotsch also tweeted his disapproval of the decision.
"While I’m not surprised Jim Banks won’t participate in a debate, I’m also disappointed that WANE won’t hold it with the other two candidates," Gotsch wrote. "They invited us a month ago; Banks’ scheduling conflict is a hollow excuse."
On Friday, the day of the deadline, Gotsch wrote a letter to Banks calling on the incumbent to participate in the debate.
"Debates are one of America’s best political traditions and, even in today’s highly fractured media landscape, still one of the most important ways to reach large numbers of voters in an informative and substantive way, and one you’ve demonstrated skill in," Gotsch wrote.
WANE 15 News Director Jenna Huff did not respond to a request for comment.
While debates have historically been standard during election season, more and more candidates — largely, as the New Jersey Monitor reported, Republicans — are avoiding them.
In nearby Ohio, Ideastream Public Media reported, the state's debate commission cancelled debates for governor and U.S. Senate after Republican candidates Mike DeWine and J.D. Vance refused to participate.