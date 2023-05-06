A DeKalb County deputy’s attempt to pull over a speeding car led to a chase, a crash and four people taken to the hospital before being arrested on pending drug charges.
The DeKalb Sheriff’s Department identified the driver in Friday's chase as William S. Osbun, 35. The department identified the passengers as Joseph L. McCoy, 42; Callie E. Ziems, 32; and Adrianna C. G. Aguilar, 20.
Each of the four face a preliminary charge of felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the news release. The sheriff’s department said additional charges will be filed when the investigation concludes.
A search of online court documents showed no formal charges filed as of Saturday afternoon.
The chase began about 1:50 p.m. Friday when the deputy observed a Nissan sedan going 81 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to a Saturday news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. He tried to stop the vehicle on Auburn Drive near Grandstaff Drive, but it sped off on Auburn.
At the start of the chase, the deputy saw something thrown from the car but continued the pursuit, the sheriff’s department said.
The Nissan traveled east on Auburn to Indiana 8. It turned east at the intersection and continued until Osbun encountered another DeKalb County deputy attempting to deploy stop sticks at DeKalb County Road 59. Osbun avoided the tire-deflation devices by driving the Nissan off road through a gravel lot and onto DeKalb County Road 59, traveling north toward Butler.
The chase continued before the car eventually left the road while on DeKalb County Road 61. It was going 60 mph when it slammed into a hidden ditch in a field, the news release said.
All four people in the Nissan were injured and transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital. They were released from the hospital a short time later and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
Officers responded to the area where the deputy saw something thrown from the car found about 65 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.