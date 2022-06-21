Four Fort Wayne-area businesses have received $585,000 combined in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to support technology-enabled investments.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Conexus Indiana, announced the sixth round of awards totaling nearly $4 million going to 43 Indiana businesses Monday. The grants will support a projected $46.1 million in investments, the economic development corporation said.
“Manufacturing is in Indiana’s DNA – we build things,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement. “The demand for the Manufacturing Readiness Grants program has proven time and time again to us that these investments help Hoosiers build things better.”
Launched in 2020, the Manufacturing Readiness Grants program was created to stimulate private-sector investments to modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry. Since then, $17.4 million has been awarded to 212 companies in 60 counties, prompting proposed projects with combined budgets of $138.9 million and $22 million in estimated new wages, a news release said.
Local businesses receiving grants were:
• Riverside Mfg LLC, Allen County, $200,000. The manufacturer specializes in harsh environment electronics. This includes custom product development, printed circuit board assembly, electronics assembly, industrial labels, metal fabrication, plastic injection molding, over molding, cable and wire harness assembly and instrumentation. The company is investing in an automated, high-capacity production line for next-generation electronics assembly.
• Ottenweller Company, Inc., Allen County, $110,000. The company is a is a family-owned producer of metal fabricated products serving the construction, forestry, defense, medical and material handling industries. The company is investing in a robotic welding system to secure new business.
• Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, DeKalb County, $170,000. The company uses extensive experience, technology and creativity to provide precision machining of steel, aluminum, brass, stainless steel and cast-iron components for heavy truck, rail, recreation, firearms, construction and various industrial sectors. The company is investing in smart robotics and automation, including cobots, machine vision systems, automatic feeder systems, laser scanners and smart torque guns to increase output and production cycle time while still delivering exceptional quality for new and existing customers.
• Paragon Medical Inc., Kosciusko County, $105,000. The company is a contract medical device manufacturer that produces components for the global orthopedic and life sciences market, including bone screws, plates, orthopedic implants, endoscopic devices, sterilization trays and more. The company is investing in additive manufacturing, with a focus on metal 3D printing, enabling rapid iteration on patient-specific devices for the medical device market.