Four local students are among those nominated by Sen. Todd Young to U.S. service academy appointments.
Young, R-Ind., announced those nominations Tuesday. A total of 150 Hoosier students applied, he said, and 70 were interviewed by an advisory board chosen by Young.
Ultimately, the senator nominated 47. According to a news release, a nomination is required for consideration but does not guarantee admission to a service academy.
"I had the privilege of recommending a talented group of Hoosiers for admission to the United States service academies this year," Young said. "These young men and women are highly qualified to serve our country, and I’m very proud of their hard work. I wish them the best of luck in their application process."
Local nominees:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Kirsten Lee, Carroll
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Shelbi Hess, Adams Central
U.S. Naval Academy
John Dely, Homestead
Joseph Moran, Bishop Dwenger