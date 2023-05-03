Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in this spring's Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit focused on patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
“A” grades were awarded to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital. This marks the fourth consecutive “A” for Parkview Huntington Hospital, and the second consecutive “A” for Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which is part of Lutheran Health Network, also received an "A," an online report shows. Lutheran Hospital of Indiana on West Jefferson Boulevard received a "B." Lutheran Kosciusko in Warsaw received a “C.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as hospital processes to prevent harm.
Parkview said in a news release today that the national recognition celebrates its achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from harm and errors.
Parkview Regional Medical Center & Affiliates received a “B” grade for the spring period. Grades were not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade does not assess critical access hospitals because of limitations and exclusions in publicly available data.
The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic, from the fall of 2021 through the spring of 2022.
“We are extremely proud of our co-workers for achieving these high grades, especially during the most challenging months of the pandemic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health.